PPRC has announced an increase in the producer price of cocoa to GH¢48,000 per tonne for the 2024/25 cocoa season. A 129% upward adjustment from the price announced in Sept. 2023, setting new price of 64kg bag of cocoa at GH¢3,000 effective today.#ProducerPrice#PriceIncrease pic.twitter.com/6lyMriI3EX